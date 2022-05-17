The Offside Rule Weekly: Worst Deals, Jake Daniels and Wagatha Christie

Posted on May 17, 2022 in Podcasts


On this week’s Offside Rule, Kait, Lynsey and Hayley are breaking down the worst deals in football history, in light of Barcelona selling Coutinho for a £125m loss. We also put forward our cases for the Premier League’s forgotten players, heap praise on Jake Daniels and analyse the latest events in the Wagatha Christie case between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy. Enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

