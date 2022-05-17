The Offside Rule Weekly: Worst Deals, Jake Daniels and Wagatha Christie



On this week’s Offside Rule, Kait, Lynsey and Hayley are breaking down the worst deals in football history, in light of Barcelona selling Coutinho for a £125m loss. We also put forward our cases for the Premier League’s forgotten players, heap praise on Jake Daniels and analyse the latest events in the Wagatha Christie case between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy. Enjoy!

