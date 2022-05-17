The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Hair extensions, the RAF and Chelsea’s secret ingredient

Posted on May 17, 2022 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Chelsea centurion Claire Rafferty joins Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay to pick apart the FA Cup final, discuss the latest transfer news and react to the England Euros squad announcement with The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur.

Plus we chat to Wolves women’s manager Dan McNamara from an RAF base where he’ll be for the National League playoff final.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

