The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Thunderous strikes, Saints and Gloaty McGloatface

Champions League winner, England and Arsenal centurion Rachel Yankey joins Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay for the final episode of the season. We chat about everything from how Lyon demolished Barcelona in the Champions League final, drugs testing, to getting on the Euros hype. Plus we chat to Southampton’s Marieanne Spacey-Cale after they secured Championship promotion, and colour and player reactions from Turin courtesy of The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.