The Offside Rule Weekly: That’s a case of “do you know who I am?” from Rihanna

Posted on May 25, 2022 in Podcasts


For the final time this season Kait, Lynsey and Hayley gather to discuss grades for every Premier League side this season, run through all the transfers which have already been completed and discuss their favourite trophy celebration stories after Jack Grealish’s antics on Monday.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

