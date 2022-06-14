The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Lionesses look back – the Euros journey ft. fry ups, unpaid leave and private jets

True or false? England women used to wash their own kit in hotel sinks? They slept on the floor of sports centres? They took unpaid leave to play for their country? All true.

Joining Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper for our first Euros episode is The Athletic’s Katie Whyatt, as we hear her interviews with eight England greats – one from every Euros the Lionesses have played in since 1984.

Featuring Gill Coultard (1984), Marieanne Spacey-Cale (1987), Pauline Cope (1995), Mo Marley (2001), Rachel Yankey (2005), Eni Aluko (2009), Anita Asante (2013) and Jodie Taylor (2017).

