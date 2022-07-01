The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Big Euros preview show with Michaeldottir and Johndottir

Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper (aka Michaeldottir and Johndottir – you’ll have to listen to find out what we’re talking about!) are joined by women’s football journalist slash encyclopedia Sophie Lawson and commentator Vicki Sparks for our big Euros preview show.

Plus journalists Bea Redondo, Frida Fagerlund and Anne-Marie Postma break down the big three nations Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Are England strong enough to bring it home? Will Spain even make it out of the group? Do the Netherlands have enough leaders? And who are the dark horses?

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.