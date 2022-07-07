The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Nervy England get Euro ball rolling

Join Kait Borsay, Laura Bassett, and Carrie Dunn for a romp through the Euro 2022 opener which saw England beat Austria at Old Trafford.

We discuss Sarina’s big calls on bringing Williamson into defence with Bright, and on starting Kirby and White. We talk about where England need to improve for their next match against Norway, and we praise Austria for their organised defence.

Lynsey Hooper joins to tell us what was said post match, and there’s a very *special* song – in every sense.

We talk Northern Ireland with Belfast Telegraph’s Stuart McKinley as the lowest ranked team eye up their first game.

Plus there’s a discussion on ACLs after star player Alexia Putellas was forced to pull out before the tournament began.

