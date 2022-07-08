The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Norway’s attack makes a big entrance to Euro 2022

Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and The Athletic’s Art de Roché discuss day two of Euro 2022 after Northern Ireland took on Norway.

We hear about Ada Hegerberg’s reaction to the game from The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill, fresh from St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

Plus, time for a change of shorts to avoid issues with periods?

Finally, looking to Friday’s matches England captain Leah Williamson give us a guide to her home town, Milton Keynes, as the city hosts Spain against Finland. And German journalist Tamara Keller tells us what to expect from her side against Denmark.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.