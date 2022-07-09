The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Germany the best Euro team so far?

Lynsey Hooper is joined by The Athletic’s Jay Harris and Scandinavian journalist Mia Eriksson to take you through Spain surviving a Finnish scare and Germany’s demolition of Denmark.

Plus – women are still struggling to find pitch space – Megan Kapadia from Hackney Women’s FC tells us how she hopes the Euros can change this with the ‘Pitch, Please’ campaign.

Spanish journalist Bea Redondo joins producer Sophie to give her take on how the Putellas-less Spain faired.

Looking to Saturday, Ellie Roebuck gives her top Sheffield tips ahead of Netherlands v Sweden. And The Athletic’s Jack Lang updates us on Portugal’s last minute Euros preparations as they face Switzerland.

