The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Germany the best Euro team so far?

Posted on July 9, 2022 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Lynsey Hooper is joined by The Athletic’s Jay Harris and Scandinavian journalist Mia Eriksson to take you through Spain surviving a Finnish scare and Germany’s demolition of Denmark. 

Plus – women are still struggling to find pitch space – Megan Kapadia from Hackney Women’s FC tells us how she hopes the Euros can change this with the ‘Pitch, Please’ campaign.

Spanish journalist Bea Redondo joins producer Sophie to give her take on how the Putellas-less Spain faired.

Looking to Saturday, Ellie Roebuck gives her top Sheffield tips ahead of Netherlands v Sweden. And The Athletic’s Jack Lang updates us on Portugal’s last minute Euros preparations as they face Switzerland.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

