The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Roord, Rolfo and record Euro crowds

Lynsey Hooper is joined by Arsenal oracle Tim Stillman and The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick to digest the day of draws featuring Netherlands vs Sweden and Portugal vs Switzerland.

Fresh from Bramall Lane Dutch journalist Annemarie Postma and Swedish journalist Frida Fegarlund share the players’ reactions and some tactical analysis with us.

Plus, with the crowds we’re seeing how do teams communicate when they can’t hear over the noise?

Looking ahead to France vs Italy, the Azzurre’s Christina Girelli tells The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur that Manchester Academy Stadium isn’t big enough.

And England’s Keira Walsh gives her top Manchester tips for Belgium v Iceland ticket holders.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.