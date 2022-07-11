The Offside Rule Women’s Football: France turns up the hear whilst England warm up for Norway

Join Kelly Somers, Michael Cox and Charlotte Harpur for a look back on a sweltering Sunday of football which saw France smash Italy and Belgium and Iceland share a goal a piece.

We discuss the good (Geyoso), the bad (Italy’s defence), and the ugly (rescinded red card) from the action in Rotherham. Who we felt stood out, why France were able to be so dominant, and whether Italy stand a chance of making it out the group.

Then it’s over to get the Icelandic perspective with Bjarni Helgason after their side drew with Belgium, what positives can they take, and we spoke about their special guest.

Plus a look ahead to the big one – England v Norway. What changes will Sarina make, if any? Are team Russo or White to start? And is this a game for Greenwood. And there’s another really big match between England and Norway, Charlotte has all the details on that too.

