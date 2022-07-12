The Offside Rule Women’s Football: England make history with biggest Euro win of all time

Ex-England, now Watford player and Athletic columnist Gemma Davison joins Kait Borsay and ex-Sunderland player turned She Kicks Magazine Editor Jen O’Neill to digest England’s epic 8-0 win over Norway in the Euros group stage.

Fans tell us how it felt to witness history at the Amex.

Lynsey Hooper gets reaction from former England keeper Rachel Brown-Finnis, Norway reporter Phil O’Connor, and the BBC’s Jo Currie, Vicki Sparks and Charlotte Milburn.

Plus, The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill joins us to discuss Northern Ireland losing to Austria and the Austria team crashing the press conference blaring their music.

And we preview Tuesday’s big game Germany v Spain with German journalist Tamara Keller speaking to producer Sophie Penney.

