The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Germany dominate Spain, Dutch disaster, and Jordan Nobbs’ food twin

Joining Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay today it’s Carrie Dunn as they look back on the night that Germany made their way into the quarter finals. On today’s show what were the game changing moments at Brentford? Do Spain have an attack problem? And what does Mapi Leon’s next tattoo need to be? Elsewhere, Denmark were profligate but Harder did enough to save their day. Still on a high from Monday night we caught up with Jordan Nobbs to talk about her time at Brighton and get her insights into not only the England team, but food too. And there’s previews for Wednesday’s matches including a rather disastrous case of covid for the Dutch.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.