The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Netherlands and Sweden still Euro favourites after that?

Posted on July 14, 2022 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by The Athletic’s Art de Roché to figure out how Portugal and Switzerland caused the Netherlands and Sweden so much trouble.

Plus, Alasdair Howorth on why we should also be keeping an eye on the Africa Cup of Nations, as Zambia and Morocco qualify for the World Cup.

Hooper tells us about shooting hoops with England stars.

We look ahead to France vs Belgium and Italy vs Iceland with the help of Italian journalist Lucia Pirola.

And we try to figure out how Art will get to Milton Keynes for the semi-final with the newly announced railway strikes.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

Listen to Google Podcasts

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2022 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: