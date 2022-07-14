The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Netherlands and Sweden still Euro favourites after that?

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by The Athletic’s Art de Roché to figure out how Portugal and Switzerland caused the Netherlands and Sweden so much trouble.

Plus, Alasdair Howorth on why we should also be keeping an eye on the Africa Cup of Nations, as Zambia and Morocco qualify for the World Cup.

Hooper tells us about shooting hoops with England stars.

We look ahead to France vs Belgium and Italy vs Iceland with the help of Italian journalist Lucia Pirola.

And we try to figure out how Art will get to Milton Keynes for the semi-final with the newly announced railway strikes.

