The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Italy’s European Championships of suffering

Joining Lynsey Hooper is The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill and Goal’s Amée Ruszkai to go through the second games in Group D. Having blown the tournament away the French were pegged back by Belgium, but still managed to do enough to win 2-1 and secure their place in the quarter finals, Concerns though for star striker Katoto after she sprained her knee. But the big news in this game was Caoimhe’s full entry into the goalkeeper’s union, and so we further discuss how good the shot stoppers have been this tournament. Elsewhere Italy were stunned by Iceland who managed to hold on to a 1-1 draw, and both sides certainly could have bagged all three points. And then we look ahead to the final round of games in Group A as England face Northern Ireland and Norway take on Austria in a shoot out for that second spot.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.