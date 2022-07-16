The Offside Rule Women’s Football: England end Euro group stages on a hopeometer high

Join Matt Davies-Adams, ex-Lioness Laura Bassett and The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur as they react to England putting five cherries on their Euro cake, the early exit of Ada Hegerberg’s Norway and the legacy of Northern Ireland’s historic run.

From St Mary’s Lynsey brings us reaction from Alessia Russo, Fran Kirby and England’s stand-in manager Arjan Veurink.

Scandinavian journalist Mia Eriksson tries not to sound too downbeat about Norway going home.

More from Mia on the match that will decide England’s quarter-final opponents – Denmark v Spain. And we hear about the controversy in the Finland camp as they take on Germany.

Plus with over half the games done we predict our finalists, yes… already!

