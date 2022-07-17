The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Spain set up England quarter-final and top marks for Germany

Lynsey Hooper is joined by The Athletic’s Art de Roché and Jay Harris to chat about Spain securing the quarter-final spot against England as Germany rampages on and we say adieu to Denmark and Finland.

Spanish journalist Bea Redondo joins us from outside the Brentford Community Stadium for her reaction to La Roja’s performance.

We discuss the lack of diversity in the England team and women’s safety at football matches.

Plus, we play buy one, start one, sub one with the quarter-finalists so far.

And Ella Toone gives us Manchester tips while Art predicts a Sunday shock as we look ahead to Switzerland v Netherlands and Sweden v Portugal.

