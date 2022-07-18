The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Sweden goal rush makes Netherlands face the French and Euros haircuts

Join Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper and freelance football writer Jessy Parker-Humphreys to discuss how Sweden pipped the Netherlands to the top spot in group C on goal difference, as Portugal and Switzerland say adeus to Euro 2022.

Can the Dutch defense handle France? What positives can Portugal take from their last-minute campaign? And most importantly, what’s the best Euros fan haircut you’ve seen?

Plus, looking to the last day of the group stages – will Iceland let Jessy down again when they face France? And can Italy get past Belgium’s keeper?

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.