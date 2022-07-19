The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Belgium join the knockout round, Euro disappointments, and crab football

Joining Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper today are The Athletic’s Michael Cox and freelance football writer Rich Laverty. After Italy surprise us all by finishing bottom of Group D, we ask what’s next for them. And with Belgium beating the Italians to get to the QFs, we discuss how good their keeper is, and where they can hurt Sweden. In the other match it was filled with controversial moments, not least right at the end when Iceland were awarded a penalty against France, which they scored to ensure their unbeaten record remained in tact. We delight in what Iceland were able to bring to the tournament and hope for more to come. And finally, all eyes turn to Brighton once more as England face off against Spain for a place in the semi finals. We hear all about the ways England can beat Spain at their own game

