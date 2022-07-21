The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Best England team ever? Lionesses into home Euro semi-final

England legend Kelly Smith and She Kicks Editor Jen O’Neill join Kelly Somers to digest England and Spain’s rollercoaster of a quarter-final. How did England turn it around? And is this the best England side we’ve seen? From Brighton Lynsey Hooper brings us Lucy Bronze and Sarina Wiegman’s reaction.

Spanish journalist Bea Redondo reflects on what Spain could have done better.

Plus we look ahead to the next quarter-final, Germany v Austria, as Tom Middler speaks to producer Sophie Penney from Vienna.

