The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Best England team ever? Lionesses into home Euro semi-final

Posted on July 21, 2022 in Podcasts, Women's Football

England legend Kelly Smith and She Kicks Editor Jen O’Neill join Kelly Somers to digest England and Spain’s rollercoaster of a quarter-final. How did England turn it around? And is this the best England side we’ve seen? From Brighton Lynsey Hooper brings us Lucy Bronze and Sarina Wiegman’s reaction.

Spanish journalist Bea Redondo reflects on what Spain could have done better.

Plus we look ahead to the next quarter-final, Germany v Austria, as Tom Middler speaks to producer Sophie Penney from Vienna.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

