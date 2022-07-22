The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Germany do what Germany do

Joining Lynsey Hooper on today’s show it’s former Lioness Katie Chapman and commentator extraordinaire Vicki Sparks. And on the show we relive that England win just a little bit more – we have a Lioness on after all! We then get into how Germany were able to overcome Austria, how impressed we’ve been with the Austrian side, and the fairytale that is Alexandra Popp. Then attention switches to Belgium v Sweden as we ask whether we’ll see as tight an affair as we have with these first two quarter finals. And we get a deep insight into the Belgian team. And finally we discuss side hustles – it’s got to be done.

