The Offside Rule Women’s Football: France say au revoir to Dutch defending champions and OGs

Posted on July 24, 2022 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Join Lynsey Hooper, Tim Stillman and The Athletic’s Jay Harris to digest how France knocked the defending champions, the Netherlands, out of Euro 2022. We get the reaction from the likes of Vivianne Miedema and Danielle Van de Donk from Dutch journalist Annemarie Postma at the New York Stadium. Plus, when I say Georgia Stanway you say… play along with our game to wrap up the quarter-finals. 

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

