The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Euro semi-final preview – Is it coming home? Are Germany just too efficient?

Lynsey Hooper is back with Tim Stillman and The Athletic’s Jay Harris for a big semi-final preview ahead of England v Sweden and Germany v France. Ex-Lionesses Katie Chapman, Jade Moore, Jo Potter and Siobhan Chamberlain take a look back at what England can learn from three back-to-back semi-final defeats in major tournaments, to go one step further. For a Swedish view Magda Eriksson speaks to The Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill and Swedish journalist Frida Fegarlund catches up with producer Sophie. Plus, French journalist Sylvain Jamet joins us to preview Germany v France.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.