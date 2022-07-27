The Offside Rule Women’s Football: The stars are aligning – England are Euro finalists

Kait Borsay, Faye White and Carrie Dunn try to keep giddiness at bay as England sweep aside Sweden to reach the Euro 22 final.

The Lionesses hammer Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane on a night where dreams come true, a night full of unforgettable moments. The Russo goal, the Williamson performance and winger Beth Mead showing she’s up there with the best strikers in the world.

Are Sarina’s side destined to face Germany in the final? Tamara Keller gives us the lowdown on Magul, Popp and co ahead of their semi-final with France.

And we revisit England’s two previous Euro final appearances. The quagmire of 1984 and Faye’s class of 2009.

