The Offside Rule Women’s Football: It’s an England v Germany final, diversity issues and #FeedtheMead

Ex-Lioness Rachel Yankey joins Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper to reflect on England making it to Wembley and Germany overpowering France to set up a tasty final. Featuring French journalist Tara Britton bringing us the French reaction from Milton Keynes.

Plus Debra Nelson from Football Beyond Borders joins us to chat about her work creating more inclusive spaces in football, as we digest the diversity issues in the English women’s game.

And a brief look to the final before our final preview podcast, to be streamed live on Friday at 12:30 UK time on The Athletic UK Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

