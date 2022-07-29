The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Euro final preview – Will England or Germany take the crown?

Kait Borsay is joined for a live show by The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur and Michael Cox for a big Euro final preview ahead of England v Germany at Wembley on Sunday. Plus German journalist Tamara Keller joins us with her expert knowledge of the German side. And we answer questions from listeners who tuned in live.

