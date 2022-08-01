The Offside Rule Women’s Football: England are European Champions ft. Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead

Join Kait Borsay, Jen O’Neill, Tim Stillman, The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur, Lynsey Hooper and a host of other voices at Wembley as they try to process what just happened. England have been crowned European Champions.

Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Georgia Stanway, Mary Earps and Rachel Daly tell us how it felt to win it against Germany. Plus we get the reaction from past Lionesses Katie Chapman, Karen Bardsley, Kerry Davis and Julie Fletcher.

German journalist Tamara Keller assess whether Germany deserved the defeat.

After analysing the final we look ahead to how this home victory could change the women’s game for the better.

