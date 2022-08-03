The Offside Rule Weekly: The fickle world of football



The Offside Rule is back for the brand new season! With Kait and Hayley away, Lynsey is in the hot seat and is joined by broadcaster Ali Bender and The Athletic’s Sarah Shephard to breakdown the aftermath of England’s historic Euros win, asking what can the men’s game learn from the women’s? We also analyse which Premier League clubs still have plenty of work to do in the remaining month of the transfer window and make some outlandish predictions for the upcoming campaign.

