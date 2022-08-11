The Offside Rule Weekly: He doesn’t live with his Mum, and he’s got a mobile phone



This week Lynsey and Hayley are joined by BBC commentator Vicki Sparks to bring you the latest takes on the world of football. Hear about which stars shone during the opening weekend of Premier League fixtures, which manager could already be under pressure and who we predict will be the breakout star of 2022/23. If that wasn’t enough we also put forward our “transfer switches,” moves that would have made more sense for players this summer.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.