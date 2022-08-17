The Offside Rule Weekly: Our Graeme…



Hello and welcome back to The Offside Rule where for the first time this season we have our usual lineup of Kait, Lynsey and Hayley all in attendance. We kick off today’s episode with a discussion around the Premier League’s biggest villains in light of a fiery game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, before analysing what has caught us by surprise the most from the opening two Premier League fixtures. As if that wasn’t enough we wrap up the show with a quiz designed by producer Dougie to commemorate our beloved Prem’s 30th birthday.

