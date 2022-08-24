The Offside Rule Weekly: A mac and cheese pie



Welcome back to The Offside Rule where Kait, Lynsey and Hayley have an action packed and drama filled show for you all. Hear our predictions for the upcoming deadline day, our discussion around whether Arsenal are really the best team in London and a breakdown of what to look out for in the EFL this year. As if that wasn’t enough we analyse All or Nothing, shoutout QPR and dissect the best and worst of “Footy Scran.”

