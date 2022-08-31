The Offside Rule Weekly: An interesting mix of egos

Welcome back to the Offside Rule. Today Kait, Lynsey and Hayley start by discussing the forgotten players who desperately need a transfer before the window slams shut on Thursday night at 11pm. We then breakdown Scott Parker’s dismissal from Bournemouth and ask which other managers up and down the land are also under pressure? And finally we round off the show by making some predictions for the 68th edition of the European Cup which starts next Tuesday.

