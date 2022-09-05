The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Big WSL preview and Lionesses latest

After an unforgettable Euros this summer, we’re back for the new season!

As we bid goodbye to Kait Borsay, Lynsey Hooper sits down with Robyn Cowen, the BBC commentator for that Wembley final, and women’s football oracle Rich Laverty for a big WSL preview. Join us as we discuss who will win the title, and the Athletic’s Caoimhe O’Neill gives us the lowdown on new side Liverpool.

There’s exclusive interviews with Man City’s Vicky Losada, the ex-Barcelona captain, and West Ham’s Kirsty Smith and Lucy Parker. Plus, we give our thoughts on the Lionesses chances at the World Cup now they’ve qualified.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.