The Offside Rule Weekly: This is what the dream goal looks like

Posted on September 7, 2022 in Podcasts

This week Kait, Hayley and Lynsey reconvene to discuss what makes Brighton such an impressive outfit. From their recruitment, structure, vision and of course their manager Graham Potter, who is now in talks with Chelsea, news which broke after this podcast was recorded, the Seagulls really are an example to the rest of the Premier League. We also breakdown which England stars are raring to go with the World Cup looming and the players under pressure to keep their spots after a challenging start to the season and finally we talk about the best goals that never were. 

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Listen to Google Podcasts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2022 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: