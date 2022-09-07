The Offside Rule Weekly: This is what the dream goal looks like

This week Kait, Hayley and Lynsey reconvene to discuss what makes Brighton such an impressive outfit. From their recruitment, structure, vision and of course their manager Graham Potter, who is now in talks with Chelsea, news which broke after this podcast was recorded, the Seagulls really are an example to the rest of the Premier League. We also breakdown which England stars are raring to go with the World Cup looming and the players under pressure to keep their spots after a challenging start to the season and finally we talk about the best goals that never were.

