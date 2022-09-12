The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Postponements, pitch invasions, & Jen Beattie

Lynsey Hooper is joined by ex-England and Arsenal captain Faye White and The Athletic Women’s Football Reporter Charlotte Harpur for this one.

Join us for an exclusive interview with Arsenal and Scotland’s Jen Beattie. Plus, should the big WSL opening weekend have been postponed? Behind the scenes of Keira Walsh’s big transfer with The Athletic’s Pol Ballus. Journalist Bea Redondo explains why Spanish teams turned up for games this weekend but they were all called off. And Charlotte tells us how she helped change the law on pitch invasions.

All topped off with some cheeky extra season predictions from Charlotte and Faye.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.