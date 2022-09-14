The Offside Rule Weekly: I danced for the Queen once!

Hello and welcome back to The Offside Rule where today with Hayley on holiday, Kait and Lynsey are joined by broadcaster Anne-Marie Batson to reflect on a monumental week. Hear their thoughts about football’s reaction to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and their favourite royal footballing stories. We also put the relegation battle under the microscope and discuss which sides we think will go down as well as shining a light on some of the unexpected stars of the 22/23 season from across Europe.

