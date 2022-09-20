The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Vivstenius, opening day shocks, and playing against the boys

Lynsey Hooper is joined by ex-England and Man City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and The Athletic Women’s Football Reporter Charlotte Harpur as the WSL finally gets underway.

It’s a weekend full of shocks as champions Chelsea lose to newly promoted Liverpool and depleted Man City lose a seven-goal thriller at Villa, as Gareth Taylor pleads for patience.

Beth Mead is back up to speed as Arsenal lay down a marker in the title race. Karen tells us what it’s like playing against the academy boys as the Gunners have been doing.

We check in on a debut weekend in Spain and Germany for Walsh, Bronze and Stanway. Plus Everton’s Gabby George joins us ahead of the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on Sunday.

