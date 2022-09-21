The Offside Rule Weekly: North vs South, International Break and Broken Records

Posted on September 21, 2022 in Podcasts

Hello and welcome back to the Offside Rule. This week Kait and Hayley are joined by broadcaster Ali Bender to discuss Todd Boehly’s North vs South idea, the stories to look out for this international break and ask which other Premier League records could be broken this season, in light of Ethan Nwaneri becoming the Division’s youngest ever player after coming off the bench in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Brentford. Enjoy! 

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

