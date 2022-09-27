The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Spain’s pain, Houghton’s heartbreak and some dominant derby displays

Lynsey Hooper rounds up the week in women’s football with Arsenal legend Kelly Smith and The Athletic’s Art de Roché. Records tumbled in the second week of the WSL and there were thrilling derby results at Anfield and The Emirates. Meanwhile, title holders Chelsea are off the mark in their league campaign and Aston Villa continued their great start. We react to injured England captain Steph Houghton’s frank admission after she spent a “bittersweet” summer watching her England teammates triumph at Euro 2022, and Bea Redondo is back to talk about troubled times for the Spain squad.

