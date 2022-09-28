The Offside Rule Weekly: Fla-Flu Derby

Hello and welcome back to The Offside Rule where today the Holy Trinity of Kait, Lynsey and Hayley meet once again to breakdown the latest goings-on in the world of football. Ahead of Arsenal vs Spurs and Man United vs Man City this weekend, we rank the best derbies in British football and give some shouts for some across the globe, attempt to lift the lid on just what is happening at Watford and talk about cases of “it’s never too late,” following Remko Pasveer’s debut for the Netherlands last weekend at 38 years old. Enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.