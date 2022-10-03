The Offside Rule Women’s Football: England vs USA excuse-off and where is my cap

Lynsey Hooper is joined by former Lioness Laura Bassett and The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur for Black History Month shout outs, a Conti Cup round up and Champions League draw reaction. Plus The Athletic’s Meg Linehan joins us for a preview of the big England v USA game at Wembley on Friday.

And we speak to Jeannie Allott who scored in England women’s first official game in 1972 at just 15 years old. That’s before she travels to Wembley to get her official cap 50 years later.

Finally, Jen Beattie looks ahead to Scotland’s upcoming playoffs where they and Wales have a chance to reach the World Cup for the first time.

