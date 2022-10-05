The Offside Rule Weekly: A little bit sweaty

What do Erling Haaland, Arthur Melo, Bruno Lage and David Speedie have in common? They are all hot topics in this week’s Offside Rule with Kait Borsay, Hayley McQueen and Lynsey Hooper. Hear our thoughts on the impact of some of the Premier League’s new signings, as well as which ones need to improve fast and whether Bruno Lage was unlucky to lose his job at Wolves. And in light of David Speedie reigniting a 36 year feud with Sir Alex Ferguson on Sunday, we talk about football’s pettiest moments.

