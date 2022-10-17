The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Red cards and period dramas

Lynsey Hooper is joined by former Lioness and Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and The Athletic’s Art de Roche to digest the weekend’s WSL action and more. Join us as we talk about all the issues of the week from red cards to online abuse and endometriosis. Plus Isabelle Chauzy from the charity Bloomsbury Football tells us all about their workshops breaking the taboo on periods for young footballers.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.