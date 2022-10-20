The Offside Rule Weekly: 10 Year Anniversary Special!

To celebrate 10 years of The Offside Rule podcast, this week Kait, Lynsey and Hayley meet in person to discuss the podcast’s journey. Hear us discuss its origins, what the industry was like back in 2012, what we’ve learnt, our highs and lows as well as outline what we want to see changing in the future. We are also joined by The Athletic’s Laura Williamson and Harriet Drudge to breakdown their experiences working in a predominantly male industry and what The Athletic is doing to try and level the playing field.

