The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Meet the next generation

ynsey Hooper is with sports broadcaster Anne-Marie Batson, plus women’s football journalist and expert in all things Scandinavian, Mia Eriksson to take you through the weekend’s WSL action and the World Cup draw.

Anne-Marie talks about what makes fellow Jamaican Bunny Shaw so good. Mia puts her Norway hat on to give us the lowdown on Arsenal’s new star Frida Maanum. And we hear reactions to the World Cup draw from journalists around the world: Alicia Ferguson on Australia, Julien Laurens on France and The Athletic’s Meg Linehan on the USA.

Plus, to continue on from our discussions this summer about the need to widen the talent pool so the England team is more diverse, we speak to that next generation of young Black players coming through. Anne-Marie hosts a discussion with 17-year-old Patience Kavule from Hilltop Women’s FC, and 14-year-old Ava King from Crystal Palace WFC, along with former professional player and the PFA’s Women’s Football Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Executive, Fern Whelan.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.