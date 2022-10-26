The Offside Rule Weekly: Homophobia in Football

This week Kait Borsay is joined by former Chelsea, Arsenal, and England international Lianne Sanderson, to investigate the progress made in eradicating homophobia from football. With this podcast falling on rainbow laces day, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to analyse any changes that have happened since the players such as Jake Daniels and Josh Cavallo came out as gay, the differences between the men’s and women’s game and the potential positives and negatives of hosting the World Cup in Qatar next month. We also hear from Carl Fearn, co-chair of the Gay Gooners, about his experiences of being an LGBTQ+ football fan and the fantastic work Arsenal and many other clubs are doing to end homophobia in football.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.