The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Neville’s magic, Rowe’s rescue and better boots

Lynsey Hooper is with ex-Lioness Laura Bassett and The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur to discuss the weekend’s dramatic WSL action and more.

Plus exclusive interviews with the two stars of the weekend Tottenham’s Ashleigh Neville and Reading’s Rachel Rowe.

Listen as players demand better boots and Bass shares her favourite childhood award story.

