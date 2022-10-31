The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Neville’s magic, Rowe’s rescue and better boots

Posted on October 31, 2022 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Lynsey Hooper is with ex-Lioness Laura Bassett and The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur to discuss the weekend’s dramatic WSL action and more.

Plus exclusive interviews with the two stars of the weekend Tottenham’s Ashleigh Neville and Reading’s Rachel Rowe.

Listen as players demand better boots and Bass shares her favourite childhood award story.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

