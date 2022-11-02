The Offside Rule Weekly: The Underrepresentation Of Women In Football

This week Kait, Lynsey and Hayley are joined by Brentford FC non-executive Director Preeti Shetty to discuss the underrepresentation of women in football. Why do so few women feel comfortable applying for jobs in the men’s game? What more can be done to ensure that women aren’t just asked to the party but invited to dance? What are Brentford FC doing to make sure their club best represents the community they serve? As ever we hear about what Lynsey, Hayley and Kait have been up to in the football world, share a laugh or two and bring to the table some World Cup themed any other business.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.