The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Rain, Spain and United’s Pain

Lynsey Hooper is with The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick and freelance football writer Rich Laverty to take you through the weekend’s WSL action and more.

Plus exclusive interviews with the Should players be appealing more for penalties? Why is the weather still getting in the way? And a Championship catch up. stars of the weekend Tottenham’s Ashleigh Neville and Reading’s Rachel Rowe.

Plus we get the El Clasico lowdown from Spanish journalist Bea Redondo.

