The Offside Rule Weekly: Is VAR working?

Hello and welcome back to The Offside Rule where today Kait and Lynsey are joined by former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher to talk all things VAR. Now in its 4th Premier League season we ask whether the system is working, why there are still so many controversial calls and how we go about improving it? That’s not all though we discuss the press box at Ewood Park, Kieran Trippier’s excellent form and Jill Scott’s superb performances in the jungle.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.